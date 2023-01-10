Beldex Price Reaches $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.79 or 0.07691828 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

