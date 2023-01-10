Beldex Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.37 or 0.07685233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00064485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

