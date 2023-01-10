Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €43.05 ($46.29) and last traded at €43.00 ($46.24). Approximately 4,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.75 ($45.97).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.01 and its 200 day moving average is €34.77. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million and a P/E ratio of 28.29.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

