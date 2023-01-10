Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Up 5.9%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 13,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,627,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.49). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 22.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

