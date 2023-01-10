BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.39) to GBX 2,450 ($29.85) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,250 ($27.41) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.58) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,924.11.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
