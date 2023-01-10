BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $69.83

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $199.23 million and $15.42 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $69.83 or 0.00403799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.01309536 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.91 or 0.31603935 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,195,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,853,077 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

