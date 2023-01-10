Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
