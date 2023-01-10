BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.08

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.
