BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Tops $17,210.50 on Major Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $116.29 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $17,210.50 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022.

