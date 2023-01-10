BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Hits $116.62 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $116.62 million and $37.06 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $17,258.74 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042436 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00242063 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 17,232.49344918 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,130,899.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars.

