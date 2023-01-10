Bitcoin Latinum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.42 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001611 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $13.42 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

