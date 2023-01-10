BitcoinBR (BTCBR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $2,027.33 and $2.26 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinBR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinBR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00444097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.01306090 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.28 or 0.31367451 BTC.

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s genesis date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinBR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.