BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $622.40 million and $12.40 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00026855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004792 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004967 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000065 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,840,225.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.