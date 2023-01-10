BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.3 %

BJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

