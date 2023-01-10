BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
