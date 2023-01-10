BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

EGF stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

