BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

