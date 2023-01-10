BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
MHD stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
