BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

MHD stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 69,418 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

