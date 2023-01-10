BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

MIY stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

