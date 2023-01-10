BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
MIY stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.13.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
