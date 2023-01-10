BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
