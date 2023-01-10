BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 88.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

