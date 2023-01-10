BMO Capital Markets Trims Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price to $53.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 7.9 %

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

