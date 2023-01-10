BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 2,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

