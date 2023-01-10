Bone ShibaSwap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.30 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00006824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $205.30 million and $6.67 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00445892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.01303958 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,492.35 or 0.31494236 BTC.

About Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,649.8121012 with 163,753,342.90978575 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 1.11197034 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,428,057.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bone ShibaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bone ShibaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

