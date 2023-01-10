Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $7,582,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,208.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,896.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.