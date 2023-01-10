Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Down 4.7%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.35 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 6,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $21,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

