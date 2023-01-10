Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.67. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 48,170 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Trading Up 20.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $494.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 64,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

