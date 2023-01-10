Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after acquiring an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 163.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,088,000 after acquiring an additional 187,509 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $20.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.48. 95,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.67.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

