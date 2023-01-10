BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Head-To-Head Review

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million 1.29 $610,000.00 ($0.04) -42.25 Sweetgreen $339.87 million 2.75 -$153.18 million -2.38 -3.54

Analyst Recommendations

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sweetgreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sweetgreen has a consensus price target of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.39%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than BT Brands.

Volatility and Risk

BT Brands has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -1.16% -1.47% -1.02% Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19%

Summary

Sweetgreen beats BT Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.