Bubblefong (BBF) Trading Down 37.5% Over Last Week

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005436 BTC on exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $66.39 million and approximately $526,139.87 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bubblefong Profile

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,914,552 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

