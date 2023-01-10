Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.83

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 25956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Buckle by 2,635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Buckle by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

