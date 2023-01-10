Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 152,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

IAU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,208. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

