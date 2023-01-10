Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $23.51 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,143 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises about 13.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after buying an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,087,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,267,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,010,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

SPXU traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 333,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,859. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.