Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 431,442 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $270.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $339.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.89 and its 200 day moving average is $241.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

