Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,139,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,101,000. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 258,790 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,848,000.

SQQQ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,162,008. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

