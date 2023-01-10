Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. 1,061,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $835.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

