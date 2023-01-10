Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

