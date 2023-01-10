Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $362,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,370. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.