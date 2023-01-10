Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $578,000 Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,493 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. 39,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

