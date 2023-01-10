Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust accounts for 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.48% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 823,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 503,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of GPMT traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. 1,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,974. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $12.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

