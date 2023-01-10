Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.11. 1,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,933. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.