Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 12,310 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 258.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth about $442,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in GameStop by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GameStop by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 63,400.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
GameStop Price Performance
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
