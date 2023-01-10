Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group lowered Amryt Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered Amryt Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Amryt Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Shares of AMYT opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.06 million, a PE ratio of -241.83 and a beta of 0.27. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,272,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

