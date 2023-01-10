Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,647,702 shares.The stock last traded at $1.27 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 149,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

