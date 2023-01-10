Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,304 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IUSG opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

