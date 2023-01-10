Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

