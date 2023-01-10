Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 85,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.3 %

XRAY opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.