Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock worth $19,240,949 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

