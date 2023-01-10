Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,028,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 185,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

