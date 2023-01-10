Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 637.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 853.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,357 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $119.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.