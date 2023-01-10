Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,287 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.